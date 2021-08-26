Randhan Chhath is a crucial celebration in Gujarat, celebrated by Hindus on the day before Shitala Satam. Observed on Krishna Paksha Shashti, Randhan Chhath 2021 will be celebrated on August 28. Various traditional rituals and traditions are surrounding Randhan Chhath. Devotees worship Shitala Mata on this day, and women often observe stringent Randhan Chhath fast, seeking good health and prosperity for their families. As we prepare to celebrate Randhan Chhath 2021, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Randhan Chhath and the significance of Randhan Chhath 2021. Balaram Jayanti 2021 Date & Puja Muhurat: When is Hal Shashthi? Know Significance and Celebrations Related to Lord Balaram's Birth Anniversary.

When is Randhan Chhath 2021?

Randhan Chhath is celebrated one day before Shitala Satam, in Krishna Paksha Sashti in the month of Shravan, according to the calendar followed in Gujarat. This is considered to be Bhadrapad month in North India. Randhan Chhath 2021 will be celebrated on August 28, one day before the Shitali Satam, which falls on August 29. The Krishna Paksha Sashti Tithi Begins at 06:48 PM on August 27, 2021, and will go on till 08:56 PM on August 28, 2021.

Significance of Randhan Chhath

Randhan Chhath is not an independent festival but an integral part of the Shitala Satam observation. Devotees usually use this day to prepare for Shitala Satam. On the day of Shitala Satam, it is a common practice not to cook fresh food but to have pre-cooked cold food. On the occasion of Randhan Chhath, people make food arrangements and cook large batches of meals like Theplas, fasting aloo sabzi, etc. In fact, the name Randhan Chhath translates to cooking on the sixth day.

Those who observe the Chhath fasting also abstain from having any milk or milk products and only consume fasting food like sago, fresh fruits, etc. Randhan Chhath gives people the option to spend some quality time with their family as they prep food and prepare for the celebration for Satam. We hope that this Randhan Chhath fills your life with happiness and prosperity. Happy Randhan Chhath 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2021 07:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).