Rang Panchami is an auspicious festival celebrated by the Hindu community in India with great fervour and pomp. The festival of Rang Panchami is celebrated five days after the colourful festival of Holi. It is observed on the ‘Panchami’, the fifth day of the Krishna Paksha, the waning phase of the moon during the Hindu month of ‘Phalgun’. This year, Rang Panchami 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, March 12. The Rang Panchami tithi will commence on March 11 at 8.35 pm and end on March 12, 2023, at 8.31 pm. In some temples of Mathura and Vrindavan, Rang Panchami culminates the Holi festivities. As we celebrate Rang Panchami 2023, here’s all you need to know about its history and significance. Holi 2023: Foreign Nationals Play Holi With Locals in Delhi's Paharganj (Watch Video).

Rang Panchami 2023 Date

Rang Panchami 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, March 12.

Rang Panchami 2023 Tithi

The Rang Panchami tithi will commence on March 11 at 8.35 pm and end on March 12, 2023, at 8.31 pm.

Rang Panchami History

Rang Panchami is an ancient Hindu festival that has been celebrated in India for ages. On this festival day, people celebrate it by throwing powder colours or "gulal" and splashing coloured water on one another. As per religious beliefs, Rang Panchami commemorates the victory of Sattva Guna over the Tamasic Guna and Rajasic Guna. This signifies that all the obstacles in the path of spiritual development will soon come to an end. The purpose of Rang Panchami is to activate the five elements of radiant manifest colours and create a pure aura in the surroundings. It fills the atmosphere with positive energy, thus invoking several deities through the medium of colours. This bliss is celebrated by throwing colours in the air. Thus, Rang Panchami is a symbol of victory over raja-tama.

Rang Panchami signifies the victory of Raja Tama, which was initiated on the day of Holika Dahan. The festival is all about playing with colours, meeting relatives and friends, dancing to regional songs and having a joyous time with your loved ones. It is largely celebrated in the Malwa region, particularly in the Indore region of Madhya Pradesh.

Rang Panchami Significance

Rang Panchami festival has great significance as it activates the five key elements (Panch Tattva) in the universe. Rang Panchami involves the invocation of Gods and is a part of worshipping the manifest form of Gods. There are also various puja rituals which are observed by the devotees to pay tribute to the union and the supreme bond between the deities. Panchami denotes the fifth, and "Rang" signifies colour, which refers to the fifth day of the festival of colours.

