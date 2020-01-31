Ratha Saptami 2020 Easy Rangoli Designs: Watch DIY Videos to Master the Ratham Muggulu and Kolam Patterns to Worship Lord Surya

Ratham Muggulu (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ YouTube)

Ratha Saptami, also spelt, Rathasapthami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in the Hindu month of Maagha. According to legends, the idol of Ratha Saptami represents the form of Lord Surya (the Sun God) turning his Ratha (chariot) drawn by seven horses towards the northern hemisphere. The day also marks the birth of Surya, which is why it is celebrated Surya Jayanti. Ratha Saptami 2020 falls on February 1. There are a lot of traditions followed during the Sapthami. And making rangoli paters is one among them. Popularly known as Ratham Muggulu, the kolam designs are made on every household to welcome the Sun god. On the auspicious occasion here we present you some of the Ratha Saptami 2020 easy rangoli designs. You watch these DIY videos to master the Ratham Muggulu and Kolam patterns to worship Lord Surya. Ratha Saptami 2020: Date and Significance of the Day That Marks Birth Of Sun God.

To make the Ratham Muggulu, one uses white flour instead of chalk powder. To make it look elegant, red kumkum and yellow turmeric powder are also used. It is believed that white denotes purity and peace and red represents devotion, love, while yellow stands for prosperity. Women are engaged to make these beautiful patterns, charming their home during the auspicious occasion of Ratha Saptami. The following Ratham Muggulu designs are absolutely easy to make and will keep the festive charm alive.

Simple Dot Designs to Make Ratham Muggulu:

This is a simple, yet stunning muggulu design that you can make at your home. Just follow as the woman guides you to make this rather easy Ratham Muggulu design to mark Ratha Saptami.

Ratham Muggulu Kolam Design:

Muggu is a whole month exercise for the women of the house as they put in extra effort to draw beautiful patterns. With the help of dots, watch how the woman makes a beautiful pattern, depicting the Sun God’s chariot.

Ratha Saptami Special Rangoli Pattern:

This is a slightly different and difficult pattern to ace during the auspicious festival. However, with a little trick and step-by-step guidance, one can make a standout Ratham Muggulu Kolam design to welcome Lord Surya.

These are the three, very promising and beautiful patterns that you can make during the festival of Ratha Saptami. Just follow the guide and create a beautiful Kolam design to worship Lord Surya.