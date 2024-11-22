Christmas is just 33 days away, and it is ushering in the season of joy and celebration. It’s time to deck the halls, hang the mistletoe, decorate homes and lawns, light up the streets, and prepare for a month of delicious feasts and festive fun. Now, adding to the excitement, Google has made its Santa Tracker feature live. This interactive feature gives people a glimpse into Santa’s journey as he delivers gifts around the world. The tracker includes a map to follow Santa’s route and a variety of interactive games for children and parents to enjoy throughout December. With the vibrant and colourful animations of Santa, his elves, his reindeer, and the North pole, the Santa Tracker brings the holiday spirit and the Santa village to life. If you’re wondering how to play, scroll below. Santa Tracker For Christmas is Live Now, Here’s How You Can Track Santa Claus Online With Google & NORAD’s Tracker.

Google Santa Tracker For Christmas 2024

To play the Santa Tracker games, you must first open the Google search bar and type Christmas in it. Press enter, and you will see a gift box appear on the screen. Click on the gift box, and you will be directed to the Santa Tracker Games. Below are some of the games you can play. To play the games, you can also click on this link.

Santa Selfie

This game has Santa at the barbershop, and he needs your help! Style his hair, add some colour to his beard, blow-dry, or even add decorations to give him a festive makeover!

Elf Maker

Ever dreamed of designing your own elf? This is your chance! Design your very own elf from head to toe! Get creative and make sure your elf is part-ready for the many holiday soirees.

Translations

From saying ‘Happy New Year’ in Elvish to mastering global greetings, explore various languages from around the world in the fun translation game.

Snowbox

Unleash your creativity in a virtual winter sandbox. Use 3D materials and create anything you can imagine—snow people, toys, forests, houses, and more!

Gumball Tilts

In this fun game, balance a gumball that is placed over a peppermint candy cane. Use your navigating skills to tilt it carefully and drop it into the bow below.

Holiday Traditions Quiz

Think you know your holiday history? Challenge yourself with this fun and festive trivia quiz. You will also learn about traditions along the way. Christmas 2020 Fun Game Ideas & Rules to Play With Family: From 'Guess Who' to 'Snowman Drawing Contest', Here Are Some Games to Play With Your Family And Celebrate Xmas.

We hope you have a wonderful time exploring the games and spreading festive cheer! We hope the holiday spirit brings joy to you, your family, and all those around you!

