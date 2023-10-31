"Sargi" is a special pre-dawn meal that is an essential part of the Karva Chauth fast observed by married Hindu women, primarily in North India. It is traditionally prepared by the mother-in-law and is meant to provide sustenance for the fasting woman throughout the day. As you celebrate Karva Chauth 2023, we at LatestLY present all the details related to Karwa Chauth 2023, like sargi time, its significance, list of items included in a sargi thali. Karwa Chauth Sargi Thali Items: Meaning, Significance of Sargi – List of Food Items One Can Eat Before Observing Karva Chauth Vrat 2023.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Sargi Time

Karwa Chauth 2023 will be observed on Wednesday, November 1. The sargi meal is prepared before dawn, typically around 4:00 or 5:00 AM, and it's important for the fasting woman to consume it before she begins her fast at sunrise. The sargi meal consists of various dishes, which may vary depending on regional and family traditions.

What Is Sargi?

Sargi is an integral part of the Karva Chauth tradition and is cherished as a special moment that reinforces the bonds of love and family within the marriage. It not only provides physical sustenance for the day of fasting but also carries deep emotional and cultural significance. Women observing the fast often gather with other women in the neighbourhood or extended family to perform the pre-dawn rituals and share the Sargi meal. This creates a sense of community and togetherness during the festival. Karwa Chauth 2023 Gifts for Daughter-in-Law For The Auspicious Festival.

Know the Significance of Sargi

Sargi is not only meant to provide physical sustenance but also serves as a symbol of a mother-in-law's love and blessings for her daughter-in-law. It signifies her acceptance and support for the daughter-in-law as she observes the Karva Chauth fast for the well-being of her son.

