Savitribai Phule, a social reformer and the first female teacher in India, has greatly contributed to uplifting women in the field of education and literacy. Along with her husband, Savitribai is known for her struggle to educate women. Savitribai Phule Jayanti, or Savitribai Phule's birth anniversary, is a significant day for all the women who are being educated, as the fire for education was started by this educationalist. Savitribai Phule was born on January 3, 1831, in Satara's Naigaon village in Maharashtra. Every year on January 3, Savitribai Phule Jayanti is celebrated as Mahila Shikshan Din across the country.

The support that Savitribai got from her husband led her to read, write and establish India's first school for girls, Bhide Wada, in Pune in 1848. At the time of marriage, Savitribai was illiterate. However, her husband Jyotirao educated Savitribai and Sagunabai Shirsagar, his cousin sister, at their home along with working at their farm. Along with her husband, Jyotirao, Savitribai played a crucial role in improving women's rights in India. They both were of the opinion that education was the only medium for empowering the depressed class and women to stand out equally with the rest of society.

Savitribai Phule Jayanti 2023 Quotes and Messages

Savitribai Phule's Quotes: We Shall Overcome, and Success Will Be Ours in the Future. The Future Belongs to Us.

Savitribai Phule's Quotes: The Year 1876 Has Gone, but the Famine Has Not – It Stays in its Most Horrendous Forms Here. The People Are Dying. The Animals Are Dying, Falling on the Ground.

Savitribai Phule's Quotes: You Have Started Benevolent and Welfare Work for the Poor and the Needy. I Also Want To Carry My Share of the Responsibility. I Assure You I Will Always Help You. I Wish the Godly Work Will Be Helped by More People.

Savitribai Phule's Quotes: The Lack of Learning Is Nothing but Gross Bestiality. It Is Through the Acquisition of Knowledge That (He) Loses His Lower Status and Achieves the Higher One.

Savitribai Phule's Quotes: My Husband Is a God-Like Man. He Is Beyond Comparison in This World, Nobody Can Equal Him.

After completing her teacher's education, Savitribai Phule started teaching girls at the Maharwada in Pune along with Sagunabai Kshirsagar, who was a revolutionary feminist as well as a mentor to Jyotirao.

