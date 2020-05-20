Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Messages and SMS to Send During Ramadan

Shab-e-Qadr HD Images (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Muslims in the Indian subcontinent region will observe Shab-e-Qadr this year from the evening of May 20, 2020, till the sunset of May 21, 2020. Shab-e-Qadr also referred to as Laylat al-Qadr falls on 27th Ramzan. The reciting of prayers begin after breaking iftar on 26 Ramzan, after Namaz-e-Maghrib. Some people also call this night as 'Badhi Raat'. It is a very sacred night in the holy month of Ramzan where verses of Holy Quraan are recited and special prayers are offered. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2020 wishes, Facebook greetings, WhatsApp stickers, special dua, SMS and messages to send across to your loved ones. Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, HD Images, Wallpapers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images and SMS to Send Ahead of Eid ul-Fitr.

As per many Muslim sources, Shab-e-Qadr falls on one of the odd-numbered nights (21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, or 29th) of the last ten days of Ramzan. However, it is widely observed on 27th Night of the holy month. As per the belief in Islam, Shab-e-Qadr is Night of Decree, Night of Power, Night of Value, Night of Destiny or Night of Measures. It is believed that on this night, the Holy Quran was first sent down from Heaven to the world and also the night when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Send Dua Quotes, Shayari, WhatsApp Status, SMS and DP Ahead of Eid al-Fitr 2020.

Unfortunately, this year, the world is hit by the coronavirus pandemic, due to which all worship places have been shut in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 germs. Therefore, Shab-e-Qadr 2020 has to be practice by staying indoors as Muslims will not be able to visit the mosque. After completion of Ramzan, Eid ul-Fitr will be observed on May 24 or May 25, 2020, depending upon the moon sighting. Due to coronavirus, you can't meet people personally to wish them, Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak 2020, however, you reach out to them by sending days, wishes, greeting and WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the night of Laylat al-Qadr.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hawa Ko Khushbu Mubarak, Fiza Ko Mausum Mubarak, Chaman Ko Gul Mubarak, Aapko Humari Taraf Se, Shab-e-Qadr Ki Raat Mubarak.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hazrat Abdullah Bin Umar Se Riwayat Hai: Allah Ka Rasool Ne, Ramadan Ka Akhri 10 Dino Ka Itikaf Kia.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ya Allah Jisne Bhi Sab E Qadr Ke Raat, Aap Ki Ebadat Me Gujari, Ya Alah Tu Un Sab Ki Dua Ko, Kubuk Karna Aur Jo Nahi Kar Paye, Unhe Hedayat Dena, Aur Unki Bhi Magfirat Karna Aaaaaaaamin..

WhatsApp Message Reads: Is Raat Main Itni Power Hai Kay..Insaan Ager Apnay Gunhaoo Ki Maafii, Poray Dil O Jan Say Mangayy…Tu Us Kay Her Gunah Maaf Hojay Gay.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hazrat Aisha Radiallah Anha Stated That Rasool Allah Peace Be Upon Him Said, “Look for Lailat-Ul-Qadr in the Odd Nights Of the Last Ten Days of Ramadhan.”

