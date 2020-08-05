Tomorrow aka August 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya for the construction of Ram temple. He will be joined by other leaders, officials from various organisations, persons holding constitutional posts and people of the Sant Samaj. That is not it, devotees and followers from all over the country cannot contain their happiness. They will be exhibiting support to PM Modi in their own way from where ever each one of them is. Deeputsav will be observed and the day will be celebrated as a Mahaparv. Ayodhya will be decorated and lightened up with clay lamps.

The country is excited and will celebrate the day with immense enthusiasm and fervours.

However, given the prevalence of corona infection, the number has been limited. Mr Sompura,77, told PTI that he had followed the "Nagara style" of architecture. The design has been tweaked to have five domes instead of two to accommodate more devotees. A shikhara or tower will be built over the sanctum sanctorum.

Ram Ji HD Images & Wallpapers: Pics and GIFs of Lord Ram (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Jai Shri Ram

Ram Ji HD Images & Wallpapers: Pics and GIFs of Lord Ram (Photo Credits: File Photo)

HD Image of Ram ji

Ram Ji HD Images & Wallpapers: Pics and GIFs of Lord Ram (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Shri Ram Ji Blessing

Ram Ji HD Images & Wallpapers: Pics and GIFs of Lord Ram (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lord Rama HD Image

Ram Ji HD Images & Wallpapers: Pics and GIFs of Lord Ram (Photo Credits: YouTube)

On November 9, 2019, a bench of five judges unanimously gave ownership to Lord Ram on the disputed land. Many prominent figures who came to the limelight due to the support and opposition of Ram Temple-Babri Masjid either merged into infinity, or got away from politics. The design was modified after the Supreme Court verdict in November on the 2.77-acre site claimed by both Hindus and Muslims, where the 16th-century Babri mosque stood before it was razed in 1992 by Hindu activists who believed it was built on the ruins of an ancient temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram.

