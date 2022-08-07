Sister's Day is an annual celebration that falls on the first Sunday in the month of August. Sister's Day 2022 in India will be celebrated on August 7. This celebration is a way for people to do their bit to make their sisters feel loved and cherished. To mark this day, many people also share Sister’s Day Images & Wallpapers, Happy Sister's Day wishes, Sister's Day 2022 Greetings and messages, Happy Sister's Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Happy Sister’s Day 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Sisters Day in India With WhatsApp Status Video, GIF Greetings and Sweet Quotes.

Sister's Day is celebrated in various countries across the world as a way to make the sisters in our lives feel special and loved. It is important to note that in addition to this, many people also celebrate the bond between siblings and the love showered by sisters on various other days like Siblings Day, Brothers and Sisters Day, etc. In fact, India itself has various religious observances that commemorate the unique bond between siblings like Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj, etc. Sisters Day 2022 Funny Memes and Hilarious Jokes for You To Celebrate and Cherish the Sweet Bond in Humorous Way!

The date of Sister’s Day celebration is never constant. In addition to this, Sister’s Day is celebrated in some parts of the world on a completely different day. As we prepare to mark the celebration of Sister’s Day 2022 in India, here are some Sister’s Day Images & Wallpapers, Happy Sister's Day wishes, Sister's Day 2022 Greetings and messages, Happy Sister's Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online with family and friends.

Sister’s Day Quote (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “A Sister Is a Gift to the Heart, a Friend to the Spirit, a Golden Thread to the Meaning of Life.” – Isadora James

Sister’s Day Quote (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The Best Thing About Having a Sister Was That I Always Had a Friend.” — Cali Rae Turner

Sister’s Day Quote (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Sisters Are Like Cats. They Claw Each Other All the Time but Still Snuggle Up and Daydream Together.” – Unknown

Sister’s Day Quote (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The Greatest Gift Our Parents Ever Gave Us Was Each Other.” – Unknown

Sister’s Day Quote (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Sister Is Both Your Mirror – and Your Opposite.” – Elizabeth Fishel

Sister’s Day Quote (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Our Roots Say We’re Sisters, Our Hearts Say We’re Friends.” – Unknown

Sister’s Day Quote (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “We Acquire Friends and We Make Enemies, but Our Sisters Come With the Territory.” – Evelyn Loeb

We hope that the celebration of Sister’s Day is filled with all the fun and festivity you can imagine. In addition to being Sister’s Day, August 7 will also mark the commemoration of International Day of Friendship - which also falls on the first Sunday in the month of August. To celebrate Friendship Day, people often give each other Friendship Bands and other quaint gifts.

