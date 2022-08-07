Happy Sisters Day 2022! The sweet bond that you have with your sisters must be cherished in all forms on Sisters Day, which is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. This year, Sisters Day will be observed on August 7. It coincides with Friendship Day; sisters are the first friends who make our childhood memorable and unique by playing a significant role in creating lovely memories and moments for life. They are those friends who annoy us the most with their endless gossip and funny chit-chats. So, it's time you play your humorous side by sending the funny memes and jokes addressed to your sisters. You can definitely relate to the comic messages that we present to you below. These funny memes and jokes will make your Sisters Day 2022 super fun, trust us!

Remember the moments when your sister cried her heart out and made you punish her for nagging her or the day when she stole your favourite chips and made you run behind her? Of course, you do. Sisters are those childhood friends who irritate you a lot with their tantrums, but they also ensure that your bad day gets better with their silly jokes and loud laughs. Now, it's your turn to be the same. Below, find Sisters Day 2022 funny memes and hilarious pranks that you can forward to your sisters on this exclusive day. Be the most amusing version of yourself by taking inspiration from these witty jokes and messages dedicated to our sweet sisters. Sister's Day 2022 Gift Ideas: From Handbag to Shopping Vouchers, 5 Best Things To Gift Your Sister on This Day

Sister's Day Memes and Jokes

When You Don't Give Any Gift to Your Sister on Rakhi-#brothersisterlove pic.twitter.com/J2FsNbPPjK — India Trending (@IndiaTrendingin) August 22, 2021

LOL

Sooo APT!!

Stop It..Okay?

Sisters Day Memes (Photo Credits: Facebook)

TRUE

Sisters Day Memes (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Every Sister's Story

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @memesandmoodz

Add some drama to this Sisters Day with these light-hearted messages and quotes that you can forward to your sisters. Observe the online celebration of the beautiful festival with these memes and jokes and share them with your loved ones. Sisters Day helps you celebrate the bitter-sweet bond that you share with your sisters. Fill the day of extreme joy and happiness with some humour and laughter!

