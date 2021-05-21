Sita Navami is the annual celebration of the birth of Goddess Sita. celebrated on the ninth day (Navami) of the bright phase of the month of Vaishakh, Sita Navami 2021 falls on May 21. Goddess Sita was the princess of the Raja Janak kingdom - Mithila and people take this day to revere and celebrate all that she went through. Goddess Sita is known for her resilience and strength. While Goddess Sita is seen in various Ram temples across the world, there are a few dedicated Sita temples that people often visit to celebrate Sita Navami. As we prepare to celebrate Sita Navami 2021, here are the famous Sita Temples that you need to know about. Sita Navami 2021 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Janaki Jayanti With WhatsApp Messages, Stickers and Greetings.

Sita Mai Temple in Karnal, Haryana

Sita Mai Temple is an ancient temple located in the Karnal district of Haryana. It is one of the few temples that is solely dedicated to Goddess Sita. It is believed that this temple stands at the spot where Goddess Mother Earth split open to allow Sita to repose.

Seetha Devi Temple in Wayanad, Kerala

Seetha Devi Temple in Kerala is the only prominent Sita temple in South India. Also known as Sree Pulpally Seetha Lava Kusha Temple, the temple is dedicated to Goddess Sita and her sons Luv & Kush. There are various annual events that are held at this temple.

Sita Samahit Temple in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh

Located a kilometer from Nanore village, along the Chandpur-Jalilpur road, Sita Samahit Temple has a unique attraction. It is a well-known Hindu pilgrimage that various Sita devotees plan and visit throughout the year. There are many people who particularly try to visit this temple on Sita Navami.

Punaura Dham Sita Kund in Sitamarhi, Bihar

Sitamarhi is a district in the Mithila region of Bihar, which is considered to be the birthplace of Goddess Sita. The Punaura Dham Sita Kund is therefore an extremely special and auspicious temple. There are various Sita Navami special programs that are held here, year after year.

We hope that these temples and its history helps to add some festivity to your Sita Navami celebration. While we are sure to all stay home and pray to Sita Maiya from indoors, reciting stories of the Goddess and all that she endured is surely a great way of celebrating Sita Navami 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2021 08:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).