Sita Navami 2021 Details: The festival of Sita Navami is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sita Mata, also popularly known as Janaki, every year. The festive occasion of Sita Navami is also celebrated as Janki Navami and Sita Jayanti, by devotees across the world. There are a lot of festivities associated with the festival of Sita Navami, and devotees celebrate the life of Goddess Sita – consort of Lord Rama – very religiously. There’s a lot to find out when it comes to the observance of Sita Navami. If you are looking for more information about Sita Navami 2021 – its date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance, and more, then look no further, as we have covered it all for you under one roof. Sita Navami 2021 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Janaki Jayanti With WhatsApp Messages, Stickers and Greetings.

What is the date of Sita Navami 2021?

The auspicious occasion of Sita Navami is observed on the Navami (9th day) in the holy month of Vaishakha, as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, the festive event falls between the period of April-May. This year, however, Sita Navami will take place on April 21, i.e., Friday.

What is the shubh muhurat of Sita Navami?

• Sita Navami 2021 Date – Friday, May 21, 2021

• Sita Navami Madhyahna Muhurat – 11:17 AM to 01:54 PM

• Sita Navami Madhyahna Moment – 12:35 PM

• Navami Tithi Begins – 12:23 PM on May 20, 2021

• Navami Tithi Ends – 11:10 AM on May 21, 2021

What are the fasting rules, puja vidhi, and rituals of Sita Navami?

There are several rituals that people follow on Sita Navami. Waking up early and bathing before/during the sunrise is customary. People clean their home temples, houses, and decorate them with flowers and garlands. They wash idols of Goddess Sita, Lord Rama, and make wear new attires. Devotees offer fruits, sesame seeds, rice, incense sticks, barley, and other holy items during puja time.

People prepare traditional food and wear ethnic clothes to celebrate the festivities of the day. A lot of devotees, especially women, observe Sita Navami vrat on this day. They only consume milk and fruits throughout the day.

There are Maha Aarti, Maha Shringar Darshan, and Maha Abhishekam in different parts of the world that celebrate Sita Navami. Also, there are bhajans, kirtans, and prayers sung in high regards by Goddess Sita, Lord Rama, and Lord Hanuman.

What is the significance of Sita Navami?

The observance of Sita Navami is culturally significant for the Hindu community. Women, especially, observe fasting for the longevity and well-being of their husbands. Sita Mata is revered to be the symbol of purity, sacrifice, and patience.

It is said that people who follow all the rituals on the occasion of Sita Navami are blessed with a happy married life. People who perform all the customs are blessed with immense love, happiness, and health.

As May 21 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Sita Navami 2021. Do spend this festive day with your loved ones and enlighten them about the auspicious festival of Sita Navami.

