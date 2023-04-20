The first solar eclipse of the year will be seen today, April 20. Today there will be the first solar eclipse, in which the Moon blocks part of the Sun. According to Drik Panchang, the eclipse on April 20—also known as Surya Grahan—will be a hybrid solar eclipse with a magnitude of 1.01. Pregnant women are not supposed to leave the house during Surya Grahan, according to traditional beliefs associated with the festival. According to astrology and ancient beliefs, solar eclipses are bad for conceiving. It is advised that pregnant women avoid being outside during the solar eclipse. Surya Grahan 2023 Dos and Don'ts: What To Do for an Auspicious and Safe Solar Eclipse of April 20.

Solar Eclipse of April 20, 2023 Dos and Don'ts:

1. Pregnant women are recommended to stay inside the entire time of a solar eclipse because stepping outside during this time could potentially have negative effects on both the mother and the unborn child.

2. Direct or indirect viewing of the solar eclipse is not advised for expectant mothers. Their eyes and general health may suffer as a result of this.

3. It is advised to stay away from food during an eclipse since it is thought that the eclipse's adverse effects may taint it.

4. Sleeping during a solar eclipse is not advised for expectant mothers.

5. They shouldn't use pointed objects, such as needles, scissors, knives, etc. because it's thought doing so could hurt the unborn child physically.

6. During Grahan, avoid using knives or any other sharp objects at home. According to popular belief, chopping fruits and vegetables during Grahan Kaal will cause a child to be born with a cleft organ.

7. Refrain from wearing metals, particularly jewellery, sari pins, hairpins, and tightening pins.

It is advised to take a bath and clean the place of worship when the eclipse is through. It is also advisable to replace any flowers or offerings made prior to the eclipse as well as to change the deity present's attire. After finishing these tasks, one can engage in organised worship and make an offering of bhog.

