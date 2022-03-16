St Patrick’s Day is just around the corner. It’s time to celebrate the day when Christianity arrived in Ireland. St Patrick’s Day is celebrated every year on March 17. People prepare and serve tasty Irish recipes including appetizers, sides and desserts for an extra dose of luck. Though mostly green food is prepared on this day but the celebrations are incomplete without some Irish-inspired meals. As you celebrate St Patrick’s Day 2022, we at LatestLY, few recipes that you must try on this day. Know Date, Traditions And Significance Of Celebrating The Feast Day Of St. Patrick

Guinness Beef Stew or Irish Stew

Beef stew is everyone’s favourite food on St Patrick’s Day. Stout beer and fresh herbs add major flavour to the recipe. Saint Patrick’s Day 2022 Greetings: Quotes, Messages, HD Wallpapers, Facebook Status, SMS and Sayings To Celebrate the Christian Feast Day.

Chocolate Whoopie Pies

This special chocolate cake batter is a mouth-watering recipe that is must-have on St Patrick’s Day. A splash of smooth and creamy dark beer adds an amazing flavour to the dish.

Soda Bread

St Patrick’s Day is incomplete if you don’t have delicious soda bread. You can pair it up with corned beef and cabbage for the best taste.

Shortbread Squares

The square-shaped cookies are a delicious offering for all your guests. Don’t forget to use an amazing Irish butter to make you score some extra points.

Corned Beef and Cabbage

The hardy beef and roasted cabbage are an amazing combination to enjoy on St. Patrick’s Day. This meal is every bit as satisfying as it looks.

St. Patrick’s Day is a day for cultural and religious celebration. As you celebrate the day with your family and friends, don’t forget to try our given recipes to make the day special for you and your guests.

