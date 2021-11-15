Tulsi Vivah is ritually done by Hindus on Dev Uthani Ekadashi. It marks the end of the monsoon and the beginning of the Hindu wedding season. Tulsi Vivah 2021 is observed on November 15. Here's a list of Tulsi Vivah wishes, Happy Tulsi Vivah 2021 greetings, Tulsi Vivah images, best Tulsi Vivah HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages and status to celebrate the auspicious day.

Tulsi Vivah is a very important ritual of Dev Uthani Ekadashi wherein a tulsi plant is married to holy black Shaligram stone or branch of Amla tree, both of which are considered personifications of Lord Vishnu. Celebrating the day as the Tulsi Vivah with Lord Vishnu, people send messages to their family on day wishing them Happy Tulsi Vivah. We at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can send to one and all through WhatsApp stickers, HD Wallpapers, GIF Images and SMS on this auspicious day. Easy and Beautiful Rangoli Design Patterns and Tutorial Videos To Celebrate Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

Tulsi Vivah WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you a very Happy Tulsi Vivah

Tulsi Vivah Facebook Greetings Reads: Happy Tulsi Vivah

WhatsApp Message Reads: Har Ghar Ke Angan Me Tulsi! “Tulsi” Badi Mahan Hai, Jis Ghar Main Ye Tulsi Rehti, Wo Ghar Swarg Saman Hai! Tulsi Vivah Ki Subhkaamnaye.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jis Aangan Mein Tulsi Maa Virajmaan Hai, Wah Ghar Swarg Samaan Hai, Sukh Aur Sampatti Ka Aagaman Hoga, Shri Vishnu Aur Maa Tulsi Ka Milan Hoga.

The Tulsi Vivah takes place as a traditional Hindi wedding. The ceremony is conducted at homes and various temples. Many people observe the strict fast till the ceremonies begin in the evening. A proper wedding pandal is set up and the tulsi plant is clothed with sari and ornaments. As per Hindu scriptures, tulsi is a woman named Vrinda that resides in the plant at the vivah night and leaves in the morning. The groom is a brass image or picture of Vishnu or Krishna or sometimes Balrama but mostly a Shaligram stone, the symbol of Vishnu. The image is clothed with a dhoti. Both Tulsi and Vishnu are bathed and decorated with flowers and garlands before the ceremonies. They are linked with a cotton thread in the ceremony. As we celebrate this auspicious day by marrying Tulsi and Vishnu, here are beautiful messages that you can send and wish your near and dear ones. From Fasting to Correct Tulsi Vivah Vidhi, Auspicious Things You Should Do on Prabodhini Ekadashi. Wishing everyone a Happy Tulsi Vivah 2021!

