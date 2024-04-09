Ugadi or Yugadi, also known as 'Samvatsarādi', is the New Year's Day according to the Hindu calendar and is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Goa in India. The festival marks the beginning of the year in the cycle of 60 years, with each year having its own name. Ugadi is observed on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra, which usually falls in late March or early April of the Gregorian calendar. The name Ugadi is derived from the Sanskrit words 'Uga' meaning 'Course of stars' and 'Adi' meaning 'Starting'. This year, Ugadi 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9. Happy Ugadi 2024 Wishes, Ugadi Subhakankshalu Photos and Greetings: Telugu New Year Messages, HD Images, Wallpapers and WhatsApp Status To Celebrate the Festival.

Ugadi 2024 Traditions and Muggulu Designs

On this special day, people celebrate by engaging in various cultural traditions. These include creating colourful patterns on the floor, decorating doors with mango leaves, giving gifts, donating to charity, taking oil massages followed by special baths, preparing and sharing a special food called 'pachadi', and visiting Hindu temples. During the celebration of Puja, people perform traditional rituals, cook traditional dishes like Perugu Garelu and Paramannam, and clean their houses. In addition, the house's entrance is decorated with Muggulu patterns, rangolis, and Kolam designs with different combinations of dots. Kolams or Muggulu are believed to bring prosperity to homes. Women in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh draw kolams in front of their home entrance every day at dawn. If you're looking for simple and creative Ugadi Muggulu ideas, we have them covered in the videos below.

Ugadi 2024 Muggulu Designs with Colours Ugadi 2024 Simple Muggulu Design

Ugadi 2024 Easy Muggulu Design Ugadi 2024 Special Small Rangoli Designs Creative Rangoli Ideas For Ugadi 2024

Simple Diya Kolam Rangoli Designs Ugadi 2024

The tradition of creating Muggulus and Rangoli designs during auspicious festivals has remained popular over the years. Rangoli is believed to bring good fortune, prosperity, and happiness, as the energy emitted by different colours affects physical and mental states. Hence, making Kolam during New Year's celebration holds great importance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2024 07:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).