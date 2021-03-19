March is a time for various events and festivals, for people across the world. Celebrating the cultural dynamics, languages too have their own history and observance. While all the languages have their own significance, if there is a dialect that draws unanimous worldwide consent regarding its beauty, it has to be French. There has been a general infatuation for spoken French all over the world. This is why, every year in March, the United Nations observes French Language Day. The occasion is meant to respect multilingualism and cultural diversity. In this article, we bring you the UN French Language Day 2021 date, history, significance and everything you need to know about the day dedicated to celebrating the French language.

UN French Language Day 2021 Date

UN French Language Day is observed annually on March 20. This year too, the observance falls on the same day, which is Saturday. Interestingly, the French Language Day 2021 coincides with the Spring Equinox!

UN French Language Day: History and Significance

There is a growing eagerness to learn French. The language is found in many courses and syllabi for students who are eager to learn different dialects. French has been described as smooth, flowing, elegant and aesthetically pleasing! Even if you don’t speak the language, there is a lot of aspects of French culture to learn about. March 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events.

The French language comes from Vulgar Latin of the Roman Empire. In 2010, the UN’s Department of Public Information made French Language Day official to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity. The day is also used to promote the equal use of all six official languages throughout the UN—Arabic, Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish. March 20 was chosen as the date because it coincides with the 40th anniversary of the International Organisation of La Francophonie—a group whose members share a common tongue and humanist values promoted by the French language.

You can celebrate French Language Day by knowing the dialect’s history, or maybe challenge yourself to learn a new language.

