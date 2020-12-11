Utpanna Ekadashi is one of the significant Ekadashis among the Hindu believers. Associated with Lord Vishnu, Ekadashi vrat is extremely important for the devotees. However, Utpanna Ekadashi is dedicated to Goddess Ekadashi, who is considered to be one of the Shaktis of Lord Vishnu. The auspicious occasion this year falls on December 11. Apart from observing Utpanna Ekadashi vrat 2020, people also share devotional messages and greetings to their near ones and followers of Goddess Ekadashi. As we celebrate the significant day, in this article, we bring you Utpanna Ekadashi vrat 2020 wishes, HD images, messages, Goddess Ekadashi and Lord Vishnu photos and greetings. These wishes can be sent along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts and more.

As per legends, Ekadashi was born out of Lord Vishnu to annihilate Demon Mur who intended to kill sleeping, Lord Vishnu. Hence, Goddess Ekadashi is regarded as one of the protective powers of Lord Vishnu. Goddess Vaishnavi is another power of Lord Vishnu. On the day of Ekadashi, devotees fast and worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Ekadashi. To observe the auspicious occasion, here we bring you Utpanna Ekadashi 2020 wishes, HD images, messages, WhatsApp stickers, Goddess Ekadashi photos, greetings and Lord Vishnu pictures to send to your near ones and celebrate the day.

Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Utpanna Ekadashi Vrat ki Shubhkamnaye

