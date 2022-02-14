Valentine’s Day is celebrated as a festival of love and romance every year on February 14. Valentine's Day 2022 falls on Monday. The celebration day is also known as Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine. Here's a collection of Happy Valentine's Day 2022 images, Valentine's Day HD wallpapers, Happy Valentine's Day 2022 greetings, Happy Valentine's Day wishes, Valentine's Day photos, WhatsApp stickers, quotes for Facebook status, SMS, GIFs and a lot more to celebrate the day. Valentine's Day 2022 Messages & HD Images: Lovey-Dovey Lines, Good Wishes, Romantic Thoughts, Sayings on Couples and Wallpapers To Enjoy 14 February Celebrations.

Valentine’s Day got associated with love and romance during the 14th and 15th centuries. It originated as a day of honouring one or two early martyrs of Saint Valentine. During the 18th century, the day started to be celebrated with greeting cards and flowers among couples. After the 19th century, there came many different ways to celebrate the day. Today, people celebrate the day by spending it with their partners and sending messages as greetings to all their loved ones. As you celebrate this beautiful day of love, we at LatestLY have curated a wide range of collection of greetings for the day that you can send through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS. Happy Valentine's Day 2022 Greetings: WhatsApp Status Video, Wishes and Messages to Share on February 14.

Saint Valentine was a 3rd-century Roman saint commemorated in Western Christianity on February 14. He is known to have defied emperors’ orders and secretly married couples to spare husbands from war. Technically, Valentine’s Day was invented in 496 AD by Pope Gelasius 1 when he established the feast of Saint Valentine in memory of the Roman Saint who died in that day over 200 years ago. As you celebrate Valentine’s Day in memory of Saint Valentine, here are messages that you can download and send as the greeting for the day through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Valentine's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Valentine’s Day! My Favourite Place in the World Is Right Next to You.

Happy Valentine's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I’m So Happy To Have You in My Life. Happy Valentine’s Day, Sweetheart!

Happy Valentine's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Valentine’s Day My Love! You Mean the World to Me, and I Will Forever Love You!

Happy Valentine's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me. Happy Valentine’s Day, My Happiness.

Happy Valentine's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Making Me Laugh and Smile Every Single Day Since the Day We Met. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Where There Is Great Love, There Are Always Wishes.” —Willa Cather

Happy Valentine's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Doubt Thou the Stars Are Fire, Doubt That the Sun Doth Move. Doubt the Truth To Be a Liar, but Never Doubt I Love.” —William Shakespeare

Valentine’s Day is celebrated worldwide in different ways. People take out time from their busy schedules to give quality time to their partners. They celebrate the day together and exchange gifts, flowers, greeting cards, etc. The people who celebrate the day make it special and memorable for their loved ones by doing their best. People send greetings to their friends and family by sending them beautiful messages. Here are some lovely WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to everyone to send them the greetings for Valentine’s Day 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Valentine’s Day 2022!

