Walt Disney Day is celebrated annually on the first Monday of December across the United States of America (USA) to honour and celebrate the life, legacy, and creativity of Walter Disney, the visionary behind some of the most beloved animated characters and films in history. Walt Disney Day 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, December 2. Walt Disney, who goes by the full name Walter Elias Disney, was an American entrepreneur, animator, voice actor, and film producer who had co-founded The Walt Disney Company. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: From Christmas to New Year's Eve, Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

With his vision, he had revolutionised the animation industry with iconic creations like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and the first full-length animated feature, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Walt Disney’s work continues to inspire generations worldwide even today. In this article, let’s know more about Walt Disney Day 2024 date and the significance of this annual event.

Walt Disney Day 2024 Date

Walt Disney Day 2024 will be celebrated on Monday, December 2.

Walt Disney Day Significance

Walt Disney Day celebrates and honours Walt Disney's imagination, storytelling, and innovative contributions to the field of entertainment across the world. Walt Disney was a pioneer of the American animation industry and introduced several developments in the production of cartoons. As a film producer, he holds the record for most Academy Awards earned (22) and nominations (59) by an individual.

Disney was presented with two Golden Globe Special Achievement Awards and an Emmy Award, among other honours. On this day, families and fans revisit favourite Disney movies or shows and also visit Disney parks to immerse themselves in the magical world. Schools organise contests, storytelling events, and performances inspired by Disney characters to celebrate this day.

