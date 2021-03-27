Weed Appreciation Day is celebrated annually on March 28. It's not what you are thinking, it's the garden weed LOL. A weed is any plant that is growing in a cultivated ground where it was not planted nor wanted. Generally, these plants grow fast because they produce a lot of seeds.

They are plants that are unwanted but some weeds are really beneficial as with their medicinal uses. For example, dandelions are weeds. Dandelions are edible and are used to make salads and dandelion wine.

It is unclear who founded Weed Appreciation Day. However, we could think that someone loved them and has come up with a special day for them. The day celebrates the usefulness of the weeds and encourages us to learn more about them and their medical value.

Throughout history, weeds are both cursed and loved. But we believe that National Weed Appreciation Day needs to be celebrated for its usefulness.

