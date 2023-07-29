International Tiger Day, or Global Tiger Day, is celebrated every year on July 29. The special day dedicated to the tigers is aimed at raising awareness about the threat tigers face and calling for collective action to protect and conserve tigers and their habitat. International Tiger Day was established in 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia. The goal of the day is to promote a global system for protecting the natural habitats of tigers and to educate the masses to support tiger conservation issues. India is a habitat of about 70% of the total tigers on Earth. The country counts the number of wild tigers every four years and shows a promising rise. In July 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the number of Indian tigers had grown to 3,000. Tiger Population Down in Odisha; First-Ever Translocation Project Fails.

International Tiger Day 2023 Date

International Tiger Day 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, July 29. Messages, Sayings, Thoughts, SMS and HD Pictures To Make People Aware About the Dangers Faced by the Largest Living Cat Species.

International Tiger Day Significance

International Tiger Day is dedicated to raising awareness about tiger conservation and the need to protect them. The day aims to bring the global attention of people worldwide to the dwindling population of tigers in the wild and the threats they face, like hunting, loss of habitat, poaching, and illegal wildlife trade. Tigers are among the most iconic and endangered species on the planet, and they play an important role in maintaining the ecological balance of the ecosystems.

International Tiger Day serves as an opportunity to make collective efforts to protect these magnificent big cats.

