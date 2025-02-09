Every year, National Pizza Day in the United States of America (USA) is celebrated on February 9. Whether it's a classic pepperoni, a cheesy one, or even unique gourmet creations, this is a perfect day for pizza lovers to enjoy their favourite slices. National Pizza Day 2025 in the US falls on Sunday, February 9. On this day, many pizzerias and restaurants offer special deals and discounts on pizzas, tempting people to order from their favourite pizzerias. , People also make pizzas at home with creative toppings, or even host pizza parties with friends and family to mark this annual event in the US. National Pizza Day in the US highlights the cultural significance of pizza as a universally loved dish. From Margherita to Roman-Style; 5 Ways To Bake the Popular Fast Food With Different Styles of Toppings!

The term pizza was first recorded in 997 AD, in a Latin manuscript from the southern Italian town of Gaeta, in Lazio, on the border with Campania. Raffaele Esposito is often credited for creating the modern pizza in Naples. In 2009, Neapolitan pizza was registered with the European Union as a traditional speciality guaranteed (TSG) dish. In this article, let’s know more about the National Pizza Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

National Pizza Day in the United States 2025 Date

National Pizza Day in the United States 2025 falls on Sunday, February 9.

National Pizza Day Significance

National Pizza Day in the United States is a fun-filled occasion that brings together friends, family and relatives, whether through shared meals or friendly cooking competitions. Pizza’s versatility ranges from traditional Italian styles to unique global variations, thus makes it a dish that unites people across cultures.

Apart from its delicious taste, pizza is a symbol of togetherness and celebration. It is one of the most loved dishes across the world and is enjoyed in countless variations across different cultures and countries. Make sure you enjoy this National Pizza Day 2025 with a slice of your favourite pizza!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2025 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).