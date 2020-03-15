World Consumer Rights Day 2020 Quotes: From Bill Gates to Jeff Bezos, Here Are the Best Sayings on Importance of Consumers’ Rights

World Consumer Rights Day 2020 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is World Consumer Rights Day 2020 today. Every year, on March 15, World Consumer Rights Day is observed as a means of raising global awareness about consumer rights and needs. The day promotes the rights of consumers that is s respected and protected, to protest against market abuses and social injustices which undermine those rights. On this significant day, here we bring you the best World Consumer Rights Day 2020 quotes said by famous people like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. Read what they have to say about consumer’s rights and their importance to grow a business. The sole purpose of World Consumer Rights Day is to raise global awareness about the rights of a consumer. World Consumer Rights Day 2020 Date and Theme: History and Significance of The Day Raising Awareness About Consumer Protection.

President John F Kennedy inspired the world for Consumer Rights Day. On March 15, 1962, he sent a special message to the US Congress in which he formally addressed the issue of consumer rights. He is believed to be the first world leader to so. The first consumer movement was marked on the same date in 1983. Ever since then, World Consumer Day is observed on March 15 to mobilise action on important issues and campaigns. Below find out the best quotes by famous personalities globally to understand the importance to respect and protect consumers’ rights. World Consumer Rights Day 2020: What Are The Rights of Consumers in India?

"We See Our Customers As Invited Guests to a Party, and We Are the Hosts, It’s Our Job Every Day to Make Every Important Aspect of the Customer Experience a Little Bit Better." Jeff Bezos.

"Your Most Unhappy Customers Are Your Greatest Source of Learning." Bill Gates

"For Us Our Most Important Stakeholders Is Not Our Stockholders It Is Our Customers. We Are in Business to Serve the Needs and Desires of Our Core Customer Base." John Mackey

"Get Closer Than Ever to Your Customers. So Close That You Tell Them What They Need Before They Realize It Themselves." Steve Jobs

Happy World Consumer Rights Day 2020, everyone. Send out the above quotes to everyone you know and promote the same to ensure all consumers’ rights are respected and protected.