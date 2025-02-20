World Day of Social Justice is an international day that is observed annually on February 20 to promote efforts toward fair and equitable societies. The global event established by the United Nations in 2007, highlights the need to address issues such as poverty, exclusion, gender inequality, unemployment, human rights, and social protection. World Day of Social Justice 2025 falls on Thursday, February 20. World Day of Social Justice Quotes and HD Wallpapers: Share Images, Messages, Wishes and Powerful Sayings on Social Justice To Celebrate the Day.

This day serves as a reminder that social justice is essential for global peace and sustainable development, encouraging governments, organisations, and individuals to work toward a just and inclusive world. In this article, let’s know more about the World Day of Social Justice 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

World Day of Social Justice 2025 Date

World Day of Social Justice 2025 falls on Thursday, February 20.

World Day of Social Justice History

World Day of Social Justice is an important day that is marked every year by discussions, events, and campaigns that focus on key social justice themes. On November 26, 2007, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared that, starting from the sixty-third session of the General Assembly, February 20 will be celebrated annually as the World Day of Social Justice. The day calls for action to discuss equal opportunities, fair wages, access to education, and workers’ rights, emphasizing the need to bridge the gap between privileged and marginalised communities.

World Day of Social Justice Significance

World Day of Social Justice reminds people of the world that justice, equality, and human rights should be at the core of social and economic systems, ensuring that no one is left behind. Social justice is not just about policies but about people. Whether by supporting local initiatives, advocating for policy changes, or educating oneself on global inequalities, everyone can contribute to a fairer society. By raising awareness and encouraging dialogue, the global event encourages collective action to remove barriers that prevent people from leading dignified lives.

