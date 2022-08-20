If you’re wondering what’s buzzing around town, it’s probably the honey bees preparing for their special day! World Honey Bee Day is a celebration of honey bees in our daily lives, apart from a day of understanding the numerous health benefits of honey. This day is also celebrated to pay tribute to the beekeepers and bee enthusiasts, who provide us with fresh honey and inform us about all the ways in which honey bees impact our buzzy lives! It’s also a day to raise awareness about the contributions we as humans can make by making ourselves aware of the dangers honey bees face and contributing in giving them an environment where they can survive and thrive. It's also about the steps we can take to protest these species. Read on to find out the date and significance of World Honey Bee Day to create some buzz.

When is World Honey Bee Day 2022?

World Honey Bee Day is celebrated annually on the third Saturday of August, which is on August 20 this year. It started off on a smaller scale in 2009 but gradually gained a lot of attention, and is now celebrated worldwide. This day gives the perfect opportunity to one and all to learn more about honey bees and how they impact our environment. The best part is that they give us the honey we love, which apart from being lip-smacking delicious, also provides several health benefits. Apart from its taste, it is known to treat various ailments, which also encouraged the growing interest in beekeeping. High quality honey also consists of antioxidants and also helps in keeping your cholesterol levels under control.

Significance of World Honey Bee Day 2022

Bees face a number of threats to their existence, which includes the use of toxic pesticides. With such invasive farming methods, their need for sucking the nectar from flowers actually causes them more harm. And their ability to make high-quality honey also depends on the kind of flowers they have been around. This and many other threats are the reason why awareness is being raised to ensure that honey bees have a safe environment to grow in so they can impact our lives in a positive manner. This day just doesn’t celebrate their existence, but also makes us aware of the threats they face and how not just bee enthusiasts and beekeepers, but the rest of us can also contribute to their preservation.

Researchers have found that honey was used for healing ailments because of its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects and because it can nourish the tissues around the wounded area. This World Honey Bee Day, we can do our bit by educating ourselves about honey bees and contribute in whichever way we can in their preservation.

