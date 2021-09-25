Happy World Pharmacists Day 2021! Today i.e. September 25 is celebrated as World Pharmacist Day and is dedicated to the chemists across the globe. World Pharmacist Day was an initiative of the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), which was recognized in the 2000s at a conference held in Istanbul. The purpose of this day is to draw attention to pharmacies and the chemists. FIP encourages all its members to participate to make the event a success.

Apart from this, the day also aims at the improvement of the health facilities in all corners of the world. Pharmacists are known to use their experience, knowledge and expertise to make the world a better place for all. They are able to deliver medicines to people and to advise people on how to take them properly helping so many people around the world.

World Pharmacists Day Date, History & Theme

World Pharmacist Day was initiated in the year 2009 by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Congress in Istanbul. For this reason, the day aka September 25 was chosen because as on this date the FIP was established in 1912. Every year the members of FIP participate in World Pharmacist Day celebration and the members of the organization raise awareness about the activities of pharmacists in the country.

World Pharmacists Day 2021 Significance

Pharmacists serve the public and the special thing about World Pharmacist Day is that every year the International Pharmaceutical Federation sets a theme for it. Let us tell you that there are more than one lakh registered pharmacists in India. The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) also actively participates in the World Pharmacist Day activities. PCI also releases a poster to mark the occasion. Apart from this, World Pharmacist Day has been celebrated in pharmacy colleges as well.

Dominic Jordan, President of FIP, says that they aim to help pharmacists contribute to a world where everyone can take advantage of safe, effective, quality, advanced medicines and health technologies as well as pharmaceutical care services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2021 08:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).