World Prematurity Day is an annual event observed on November 17 in several countries around the world. The international event aims to raise awareness of preterm birth and the concerns of preterm babies and their families worldwide. Premature birth is the leading cause of death in children under the age of five worldwide. As per records, approximately 15 million babies are born preterm each year, which accounts for about one in 10 of all babies born globally. Prematurity is a global health concern, with about 1 in 10 babies born prematurely (before 37 weeks of pregnancy) each year. World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims 2024 Date and Significance: Remembering All People Killed and Seriously Injured on the Roads.

World Prematurity Day brings attention to the health risks associated with prematurity and highlights the need for access to quality healthcare and support for affected families. The annual event aims to educate people about the causes, health risks, and challenges of prematurity, which is a leading cause of death among children under five. In this article, let’s know more about World Prematurity Day 2024 date and the significance of the global event.

World Prematurity Day 2024 Date

World Prematurity Day 2024 will be observed on Sunday, November 17.

World Prematurity Day Significance

World Prematurity Day is an important global awareness day that emphasises prenatal care, timely interventions, and lifestyle practices that can reduce the risk of premature births. The day highlights the need of emotional support, and guidance for families dealing with the stress and uncertainty that often come with premature birth.

The international event serves as a reminder of the importance of quality healthcare for mothers and infants and of supporting families through the difficult journey of prematurity. The day encourages governments, healthcare providers, and organisations to prioritise maternal and neonatal care, invest in research, and improve healthcare infrastructure.

