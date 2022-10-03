Teachers need all the appreciation they can get since they go above and beyond to help their students out and encourage them to go after their strengths. This is why Teachers’ Day is celebrated all over the world on different days. One special day dedicated to our favourite teachers is World Teachers’ Day celebrated on October 5, which is a global event launched by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1994. Everyone has their favourite teachers who go beyond the books to teach them proper life lessons. They shape the future generations and this day is simply for expressing gratitude for all their contributions in the field of education and for students’ personality development. As you gear up to appreciate your teachers on World Teachers’ Day 2022, know about the date, history, theme of the year, significance and ways of celebrating this day. Teachers Day 2022 Images, Wishes & Quotes: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Greetings, HD Wallpapers and Facebook Messages To Wish Our Favourite Teachers

Date, History and Theme of World Teachers’ Day 2022

This holiday is celebrated on October 5 every year and marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. It talks about the rights and responsibilities of teachers. It also sets the international standards for their initial preparation and further education, recruitment and learning conditions. The theme for World Teachers’ Day 2022 is “The transformation of education begins with teachers”. This theme refers to the efforts of teachers during the crucial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Significance and Ways to Celebrate World Teachers’ Day

This day honours people in the teaching profession and their patience while ensuring that all their students learn everything from them. It lauds the role of teachers and also encourages them to remain in the education field. This day also highlights the issues that teachers face, from maintaining academic freedoms to developing professional teaching standards in higher education. The apt way of celebrating this day is simply by appreciating your teachers and sending them wishes and messages to thank them for everything they have done for you.

Not enough can be said to thank the teachers who continue putting in efforts to help their students achieve all the milestones they set for themselves. Here’s wishing all teachers a very Happy World Teachers’ Day 2022!

