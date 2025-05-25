World Thyroid Day is an annual event that is observed around the globe on May 25 to raise awareness about thyroid disorders, their symptoms, prevention, and treatment. In the human body, the thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in the neck. It plays a major role in regulating an individual’s metabolism, energy levels, growth and development, heart rate, and many other functions. This annual event aims to promote early diagnosis and treatment of thyroid diseases and educate people on the importance of thyroid health. World Thyroid Day 2025 falls on Sunday, May 25. World Thyroid Day: At 'Illness to Wellness' Awareness Session, Experts Warn Undetected Thyroid Diseases Can Lead to Major Health Complications.

A normally functioning thyroid is crucial for maintaining the overall well-being of any person. Hence, raising awareness about thyroid health can lead to better management and improved quality of life for those affected. In this article, let’s know more about World Thyroid Day 2025 date, theme, importance and the significance of the annual event. World Thyroid Day: 1 in 8 Women at Risk of Developing Thyroid Disorder in Their Lifetime, Say Experts.

World Thyroid Day 2025 Date

World Thyroid Day 2025 falls on Sunday, May 25.

World Thyroid Day 2025 Theme

The theme for World Thyroid Day 2025 is “Thyroid Disease and Artificial Intelligence.”

World Thyroid Day Significance

World Thyroid Day is an important annual awareness day that aims to bring together the global community and initiate dialogue on thyroid health. The thyroid gland forms a part of the endocrine system and plays an important role in regulating many of the body’s key functions.

It produces hormones such as thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3), which help control how the body uses energy. World Thyroid Day encourages both individuals and healthcare professionals to understand the importance of thyroid function, recognise early symptoms, and get treated for their thyroid disorders at the earliest possible to avoid complications later.

(Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2025 06:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).