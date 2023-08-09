Every year, World Tribal Day is celebrated on August 9 around the world to recognize and respect the rights of tribals, promote their well-being, and protect their heritage. Tribal communities, also known as 'Adivasis' or indigenous peoples, have unique cultures, traditions, and ways of life. The day serves as a perfect opportunity to highlight the plight of the tribals and educate people about the various social and political aspects needed for their upliftment. World Tribal Day, also known as Adivasi Divas, is a significant worldwide observance that focuses on the issues and rights of indigenous communities worldwide. Scroll down to know more about the World Tribal Day 2023 date and the significance of the day dedicated to the indigenous community. Rahul Gandhi Set to Address Banswara Rally on August 9 for World Tribal Day Awareness in Rajasthan.

World Tribal Day 2023 Date

World Tribal Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 9.

World Tribal Day Significance

This day, celebrated on August 9, aims to raise awareness and support the rights and contributions of indigenous peoples around the globe. As per details by the UN, there are about 476 million indigenous peoples in the world living across 90 countries, which makes up less than 5% of the world's population. They speak an overwhelming majority of the world's estimated 7,000 languages and represent 5,000 different cultures. Tribal Empowerment: Call for New Tribal Policy To Ensure Development of Tribal Languages, Cultures.

In a bid to protect the rights of indigenous people worldwide, the UNGA 1994 passed a resolution declaring August 9 as the International Day of the World's Indigenous People, as it was on this date that the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations held its first meeting. The day aims to highlight the importance of preserving their rights, communities, and knowledge they gathered and passed down over centuries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2023 08:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).