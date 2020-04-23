World Veterinary Day 2020 Date: Significance And History of Day That Highlights the Role of Veterinarians

World Veterinary Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

World Veterinary Day is observed on April 23 to recognise the work of veterinarians around the world. The theme of World Veterinary Day 2020 is “Environmental protection for improving animal and human health.” The WVA created World Veterinary Day in 2000 as an annual celebration of the veterinary profession. While it is generally observed on April 23, it is also observed on the last Saturday of April.

Last year, the WVA partnered with Health for Animals, the global animal medicines association, on the World Veterinary Day Award to honour one WVA member's activities. The WVA and Health for Animals will confer the World Veterinary Day Award and $2,500 for the best contribution on the annual theme by a WVA member association working alone or with other groups.

The award announcement says, "Veterinarians, in their role as advocates for animal health and welfare, have a responsibility as well as the opportunity to safeguard our environment for future generations. Their actions can help mitigate the effects of climate change, ensure proper disposal of medicines, and support responsible use of natural resources (e.g. water and feed) necessary in raising livestock."

As people are confined to their homes due to coronavirus lockdown, events and programs associated with the day have been cancelled. Alternatively, you can observe the day with your pet by giving them a treat; also post a selfie with them on social media platforms and thank their doctors who have been helping them during sickness. We wish every doctor taking care of animals out there a Happy Veterinary Day!