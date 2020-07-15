Every year, the World Youth Skills Day is observed across the world on July 15 across the world. The special day aims to achieve better socio-economic conditions for yhe youth who would address several challenges including that unemployment with their innovative entrepreneurship skills. However, this year, the World Youth Skills Day 2020 will take place in a challenging context owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown measures. Amid the coronavirus crisis, the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions across the world have been shut. It is reported that nearly 70% of the world’s learners are affected by school closures across education levels currently.

The theme for World Youth Skills Day 2020 is “Skills for a Resilient Youth”. The importance of developing skilled youth is at the core of this year’s message for World Youth Skills Day. Several virtual events will be held focused on the theme.

World Youth Skills Day History

On December 18, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had adopted a resolution declaring July 15 as World Youth Skills Day. The main aim of this day is to achieve better socio-economic conditions for the youth today to help them address the challenges of unemployment.

World Youth Skills Day Significance

The World Youth Skills Day is an opportunity for young people, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, and public and private sector stakeholders to acknowledge and celebrate the importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship.

According to the UN, rising youth unemployment is one of the most significant problems facing economies and societies in today’s world, for developed and developing countries. The latest Global Employment Trends for Youth 2020: Technology and the future of jobs shows that since 2017, there has been an upward trend in the number of youth not in employment, education or training (NEET).

The day is important as it encourages youth to celebrate the value of acquiring skills and achieve personal success and fulfillment. The day makes us realise that in today’s world, rising youth unemployment is seen as one of the most significant problems facing economies and societies. To commemorate the special day, an online panel discussion will be organized by the Permanent Missions of Portugal and Sri Lanka to the United Nations, together with UNESCO, ILO and the Office of the Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth on July 15.

