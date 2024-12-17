Wright Brothers Day is an annual event celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on December 17. The day aims to mark and honour the achievements of Orville and Wilbur Wright, who are credited with inventing and successfully flying the world's first powered, heavier-than-air, controlled airplane. As per historical records, their historic flight took place on December 17, 1903, near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina and hence this day is popularly celebrated as Wright Brothers Day. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

The aircraft, the Wright Flyer, is said to have travelled 120 feet in 12 seconds during the first flight. On this Wright Brothers Day 2024, let’s know more about the historic flight and all about the annual event in the US.

Wright Brothers Day 2024 Date

Wright Brothers Day 2024 falls on Tuesday, December 17.

Wright Brothers Day History

Wright Brothers Day was established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1959, marking a significant milestone in aviation history. On September 21, 1959, US President Dwight D. Eisenhower declared December 17 to be Wright Brothers Day pursuant to Public Law 86–304. After a similar joint resolution enacted in 1961, the U.S. Congress made the designation permanent in 1963. Wright Brothers Day is celebrated every December 17 at the Wright Brothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills, N.C. Winter Solstice 2024 Traditions: From Dongzhi Festival to Soyal Ceremony, 5 Fascinating December Solstice Celebrations From Around the World.

Wright Brothers Day Significance

The Wright Brothers Day serves as an excellent opportunity to honour and celebrate their legacy as they continue to inspire even today with their work. They showed how innovation could overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges. The Wright Brothers' pioneering work has inspired generations of innovators and transformed the world, leading to advancements in transportation, commerce, and global connectivity. The day marks the first successful flight in airplane, the Wright Flyer, that were made by Orville and Wilbur Wright on December 17, 1903, near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

