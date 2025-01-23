Foggy days bring a sense of calm but also a need for warmth and comfort. The thick, cool air makes it the perfect time to indulge in hearty, soothing meals that warm the soul. Here are five comforting dishes to savour when the weather is foggy and you need a little extra cosiness: Evergreen Vegetarian Recipes for Winter Season in India: From Dal Makhani to Palak Paneer, 6 Delicious Warm Meals To Enjoy the Chilly Winters (Watch Videos).

1. Classic Chicken Soup

Nothing beats the comfort of a warm bowl of chicken soup. This timeless dish is not only nourishing but perfect for foggy weather. The combination of tender chicken, vegetables, and aromatic herbs simmered in a rich broth is the ideal way to relax and feel cosy. Serve it with a side of warm bread, and you’ve got the ultimate comfort meal.

2. Macaroni and Cheese

Rich, cheesy, and creamy, macaroni and cheese is a classic comfort food that’s sure to lift your spirits. On a foggy day, the velvety cheese sauce coating soft pasta is a perfect indulgence. Add some crispy breadcrumbs on top for a satisfying crunch, or even mix in vegetables for a delicious twist.

3. Sweet Potato

A hearty roasted sweet potato is a snack that feels like a big, warm hug on a foggy day. Slow-roasted sweet potato, tender root vegetables, and flavourful herbs blend together to create a rich, savoury dish that is both filling and comforting.

4. Vegetable Pot Pie

For those seeking a vegetarian option, a vegetable pot pie is an excellent choice. With a flaky, golden crust and a creamy filling of mixed vegetables, this dish offers warmth and comfort in every bite. The savoury flavours of the filling, along with the buttery crust, make it an indulgent meal on a foggy day when you need something both satisfying and wholesome.

5. Hot Chocolate With Marshmallows

If you’re in the mood for something sweet, a cup of hot chocolate is the ultimate comforting drink. The creamy richness of melted chocolate paired with fluffy marshmallows is a nostalgic treat that brings warmth on even the coldest of foggy days. Spice it up with a dash of cinnamon or a sprinkle of whipped cream for an extra layer of indulgence.