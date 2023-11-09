Dhanteras, the first day of the five-day Diwali festival, is considered an auspicious occasion for buying and worshipping wealth and prosperity. In addition to traditional rituals, people prepare and consume specific foods to attract good luck and prosperity on this day. Dhanteras 2023 will be observed on Friday, November 10. It is observed on the 13th day of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the Hindu month of Kartik, typically falling in October or November. It is a day of reflection, gratitude, and the beginning of a joyful five-day festival, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness. As you celebrate Dhanteras 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of some of the foods commonly associated with Dhanteras for good luck. Diwali 2023 Faral Items: From Chakli to Shankarpali, Try These Mouth-Watering Snacks With Easy Recipes in Marathi on Deepawali (Watch Videos).

Sweets and Dry Fruits: Sweets like jalebi, kaju katli, and barfi are popular as they symbolize the sweetness and abundance of life. Dry fruits like cashews, almonds, and pistachios are also consumed for their association with wealth and prosperity.

1. Laddu: Laddu made from various ingredients, such as besan (gram flour), atta (wheat flour), or sesame seeds, are considered auspicious and are offered to deities during worship.

Laddu (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Halwa: Preparing and consuming halwa, often made from wheat, suji (semolina), or ghee (clarified butter), is believed to bring good fortune and abundance. Diwali 2023 Mithai List: From Gulab Jamun to Kaju Katli, 5 Popular Sweets To Celebrate the Festival of Lights.

Sooji Halwa (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Coconut: The coconut is considered a symbol of purity and prosperity. It is often used in religious ceremonies and as an offering.

Representational Image (Wikimedia Commons)

4. Cow's Milk: Drinking or using cow's milk in preparations is considered auspicious, as the cow is considered sacred in Hindu culture and a symbol of wealth and abundance.

Milk (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

5. Ghee: Ghee, or clarified butter, is an essential ingredient in many Indian dishes and is used to light lamps during the Diwali festival, symbolising the dispelling of darkness and ushering in light and prosperity.

Desi Ghee (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

6. Sesame Seeds: Dishes made with sesame seeds, like til laddoos or til chikkis, are commonly consumed on Dhanteras to bring good luck and ward off negative influences.

Many people also fast on Dhanteras and break their fast after performing the evening rituals. The key is to offer prayers and thanks for the prosperity one has and to seek blessings for more in the future.

Wishing everyone a Happy Dhanteras 2023!

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2023 03:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).