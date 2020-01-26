Ganesh Jayanti 2020 Bhog Recipes: From Modak to Puran Poli, Here's How To Make Lord Ganpati's Favourites at Home

Ganesh Jayanti Bhog recipes (Photo Credits: Pixabay, File image and Wikicommons)

Ganesh Jayanti, just like Ganesh Chaturthi, holds immense importance amongst the devotees of Lord Ganpati. Ganesh Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated It is believed that on this day, Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva Shankar's son Ganesha had descended. Although in most parts of the country, Ganesh Chaturthi of Bhadrapada is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. The day is celebrated with great zeal in the coastal areas of Maharashtra and Konkan, in the month of Magh. The birthday of Lord Ganesha, Ganesh Jayanti is also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi and Tarak Chaturthi and Varad Chaturthi in Maharashtra. It is believed that by observing a fast of Ganesh Jayanti in the month of Magh, Lord Ganesha fulfils all the wishes of the devotees. However, on this day favourite dishes of Lord Ganesha is also prepared. They are offered as bhog to Lord Ganpati and then eaten by the devotees. Here are some of the bhog recipes: Maghi Ganesh Jayanti 2020 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance and Celebrations of Magha Shukla Chaturthi.

Modak

While there are many types of modak that can be made, the traditional recipe use to make the special Maharashtrian-style modak is the one that includes ingredients like jaggery and coconut It is made especially in Maharashtra, but irrespective of the region you belong to, you can easily make modak at home. Watch recipe video:

Puran Poli

Puran Poli is another delicious sweet dish that people in Maharashtra make on holy occasions. Even on Ganesh Jayanti devotees prepare the delicacy made out of pulses and flour. Check out the recipe video:

Laddoos

Soft orange and yellow laddoos are everyone's favourite and Lord Ganesha just loves them. You can easily make the sweet at home using some gram flour and sugar syrup. Check out the recipe video:

On Ganesh Jayanti, a Ganesh idol is worshipped with turmeric or vermilion. Laddoos and prasad are made and offered to Lord Ganesha and the distributed among all. On this day people bathe with water mixed with sesame seeds. On this day people go to Ganesha temples and take blessings from Bappa. Especially, in the Moreswar temple, Pune, there is a big influx of devotees on this day. This temple is considered to be the first among the other Ashtavinayak temples. Ganesh idol is immersed on the fourth day of the festival.