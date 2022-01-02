We bid goodbye to 2021 and entered the New Year 2022 with a bang. People look forward to important days and dates taking place this year. While knowing about the festivals and important events is essential, having knowledge about the dry days in India is also salient. Yes, a list of Dry Days in 2022 in India! Don't know what a dry day is and why it's important? Specifically, Dry Days are those dates when the sale of alcohol is prohibited for the public. They are specially observed on national festivals and various religious occasions across the country as the sale of alcohol is not permitted in bars, pubs and liquor shops. You can download the List of Dry Days 2022 in India With Festival & Event Dates in PDF format for free online.

According to the Alcohol Laws of India, most of the Indian states observe Dry Days on major three national festivals, namely, Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). Dry Days are also observed during the elections in India. Apart from this, different states declare multiple days when booze won't be open to the public, depending on their rules and restrictions. So, if you're someone who is eager to know about the Dry Days in India 2022, you've ended up at the right place! We've got you a full list of days in the New Year calendar when alcohol will not be available for sale to the public.

January 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. January 14 Friday Makar Sankranti 2. January 26 Wednesday Republic Day 3. January 30 Sunday Martyr's Day

February 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. February 16 Wednesday Guru Ravidas Jayanti (In Delhi) 2. February 19 Saturday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (In Maharashtra) 3. February 26 Saturday Maharishi Dayanand Jayanti

March 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. March 1 Tuesday Mahashivratri 2. March 18 Friday Holi

April 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. April 10 Sunday Ram Navami 2. April 14 Thursday Ambedkar Jayanti 3. April 15 Friday Mahavir Jayanti 4. April 15 Friday Good Friday

May 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. May 1 Sunday Maharashtra Day (In Maharashtra) 2. May 2 Monday Eid ul-Fitr Begins 3. May 3 Tuesday Eid ul-Fitr Ends 4. May 16 Monday Buddha Purnima (In Delhi)

June 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events NO DRY DAYS

July 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. July 10 Sunday Ashadi Ekadashi (In Maharashtra) 2. July 13 Wednesday Guru Purnima

August 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. August 8 Monday Muharram 2. August 15 Monday Independence Day 3. August 18 Thursday Krishna Janmashtami 4. August 31 Wednesday Ganesh Chaturthi

September 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. September 9 Friday Anant Chaturdashi (In Maharashtra)

October 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. October 2 Sunday Gandhi Jayanti 2. October 5 Wednesday Dussehra 3. October 8 Saturday Prohibition Week (In Maharashtra) 4. October 7 Friday Eid-e-Milad 5. October 9 Sunday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 6. October 24 Monday Diwali

November 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events 1. November 4 Friday Kartiki Ekadashi (In Maharashtra) 2. November 8 Tuesday Guru Nanak Jayanti 3. November 24 Wednesday Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day (In Delhi)

December 2022

Sr. No . Date Day Festivals/Events NO DRY DAYS

These are the days when alcohol will not be supplied by liquor shops in India. However, some of the clubs and resorts come under the 'No Dry Day Rule' but the open sale of liquor at restaurants and other permitted places is disallowed on the above-mentioned days. So, plan accordingly and stock up your favourite drinks before the dry day comes to haunt you and your party plans next year. Happy Drinking!

