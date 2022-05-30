Memorial Day is the day for the first backyard barbeque of the season to plan with your friends and family. This year it will be observed on May 30. A get-together can never end without a sweet and delicious dessert. Desserts are served at the end but are the heart of any party. Memorial Day is all about patriotism, and it’s time we get creative with our desserts for the day to stay in sync with the day’s theme. As you observe Memorial Day 20222, we at LatestLY have curated dessert recipes for you to try and impress your guests at your season's first barbeque party. Memorial Day 2022: From Michelada to Coconut Limeade, 5 Cocktail Ideas for the Seasons First Weekend Holiday.

Strawberry Shortcake Ice cream Cake

This is one of the best strawberry desserts to try. Not just because of the taste, but also because of its appearance, it can surely be called the showstopper of any get-together.

Keto Patriotic Cheesecake Parfaits

This creamy no baked cheesecake is layered with low carb fruits to create a beautiful celebration of colours. This keto cheesecake is a trending dessert among many youngsters due to its healthy content.

Patriotic Berry Trifle

Patriotic Berry Trifle is another dessert to sync with the theme of Memorial Day. This recipe's appearance itself conveys the reason for the weekend holiday.

Baked Cherry Cheesecake Galette

This is a combination of two most loved desserts, cheesecake and cherry pie. The best thing is that you don’t have to struggle with the cherry pie dough decorations as the crust of the Galette has a rustic charm instead.

Pineapple upside down cake

The best thing about this dessert is that you don’t have to do even one percent of the decoration. It is beyond easy to make from scratch and comes out of the pan fully decorated.

When you have planned the weekend holiday with all kinds of delicious food and mocktails, then desserts obviously need to give a happy ending to the party. And that’s what these amazing recipes are meant to do.

