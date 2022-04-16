National Eggs Benedicts Day is celebrated in the United States of America on April 16 every year. Eggs are quite an essential food item across the world and there are many ways in which people like to consume their eggs there are many recipes that add the perfect amount of jazz to your eggs. Eggs Benedict is a classic recipe that is commonly eaten as an American breakfast. Easter Sunday 2022 Food Recipes: 5 Delicious Dishes That You Can Easily Make at Home for Festival Day.

From Eggs Benedict to a Frittata, there are many ways to make your breakfast, lunch or dinner egg-citing. Here are some recipes that combine some classic and some unique egg recipes that you will love if you like eggs benedict.

5 Delicious Egg Recipes

1. Frittata

Frittata is an Italian style of making an omelette, it is stuffed with meats and vegetables, and cheese is optional to the person's taste. It is a great way to start the day.

2. Turkish Eggs

Poached eggs are also one of the most popular egg dishes and Turkish eggs are made in a similar way but with chilli butter sauce and hung curd, which adds a Mediterranean flavour to them.

3. Egg-In-the-Hole

Bread and eggs are a heavenly combination and this recipe adds uniqueness to that combination, a hole is cut out in the bread loaf and it can be topped with any kind of seasoning, usually, cheese and chilli flakes are used, a whole egg is cracked and covers the hole, and you get a crispy yet soft egg delicacy.

4. Cloud Egg

Cloud eggs are the new viral trend, egg whites are whipped to form a foamy effect and yolk is placed in the centre and the egg whites form the shape of a cloud, with fluffy eggs and a runny centre.

5. Shakshuka

It is another spin on the classic poached eggs, this time in Tomato sauce that is made from scratch. Shakshuka is a delightful combination of tangy and creamy topped with spring onion.

Eggs are very versatile as an item and can be used in multiple ways. These are some of the recipes that you can incorporate into your menu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2022 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).