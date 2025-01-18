Observed annually on January 18, National Peking Duck Day celebrates one of China's most iconic and beloved dishes. Peking Duck, with its roots tracing back to the Ming Dynasty over 600 years ago, is a symbol of culinary artistry and cultural heritage. Originally a delicacy reserved for royalty, the dish has since become a global favourite, enjoyed in fine dining establishments and family gatherings alike. Its defining feature is the meticulously prepared crispy skin, which is achieved through a unique cooking process that combines careful drying, seasoning, and roasting. To celebrate National Peking Duck Day 2025 on January 18, we bring you the easy recipe idea to prepare the famous Chinese dish at home. Health Benefits of Eating Carrots in Winter: From Boosting Immunity to Aiding in Weight Management, 5 Reasons To Include Carrot in Your Diet.

National Peking Duck Day offers a chance to appreciate the rich history and craftsmanship behind Peking Duck, as well as its significance in Chinese cuisine. Beyond being a delicious meal, Peking Duck represents the dedication and skill of chefs who follow traditional methods to create a perfect balance of flavours and textures. National Peking Duck Day encourages food enthusiasts and home cooks to explore this culinary masterpiece, whether by dining out, trying their hand at the recipe, or learning about its historical and cultural origins. It’s a day to savour not just the dish itself but also the artistry that makes it so special. As you observe National Peking Duck Day 2025, follow these steps to prepare the delicious Peking Duck at home.

Peking Duck Recipe

To prepare peking duck, start by cleaning the duck and patting it completely dry. The skin is crucial to the dish, so it’s important to focus on achieving the right texture. Brush the duck with a glaze made from honey, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and Chinese five-spice powder, ensuring an even coating. Let the duck air-dry for several hours or overnight to help the skin become crisp during roasting. Roast the duck in a hot oven or rotisserie until the skin turns golden brown and crispy. Serve thin slices of the duck with Mandarin pancakes, hoisin sauce, and slivers of cucumber and scallions for a traditional presentation.

Watch Recipe Video of Peking Duck:

Though the preparation requires time and attention, the result is a dish that offers an unforgettable blend of savoury flavours and crispy perfection.

