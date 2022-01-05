Whipped cream is such a versatile topping that can be added to coffee, pie, ice creams and whatnot. To celebrate this amazing dish, we have a holiday on January 5 every year and is known as the National Whipped Cream Day.

This creamy treat was also known as the cream snow or milk snow during the sixteenth century and was often flavoured with rosewater and sugar. The fluffiness of the whipped cream tells how perfectly made it is. We at LatestLY, have brought together a list of methods that you can try to make your whipped cream from scratch in a few minutes. Mouthwatering Photos of Cupcakes, Waffles And Cold Coffee Laced With The Fluffy Delight.

Chickpeas

This is the best eggless method to make whipped cream. With people opting for a vegan lifestyle, what’s better than preparing a vegan whipped cream for them.

Milk

The single ingredient recipe for making whipped cream is milk. Follow this easy recipe and you can make the best whipped cream for the next coffee you make.

Cold Cream

The best way of making whipped cream is by using cold cream. You can use an electric mixer or a whisk, and make the beautiful topping for your cake.

Low-Fat cream

Though making whipped cream is a bit difficult to be made with low-fat cream, but we have got the meat way to help you do so. You can use Amul cream available in the market to make whipped cream.

Hack Time!

This is a very easy and quick method to make whipped cream. Don’t forget to freeze your container before you start putting in the ingredients for whipped cream.

There are several ways people use to make whipped cream. For preparing a perfectly fluffy whipped cream you can use a balloon whisk, electric mixer, food processer, cocktail shaker and many such techniques. All that matters is that you use the right ingredients to make your cream fluffy and tasty.

