Former Arsenal Footballer Jermaine Pennant's Wife Gets Vaginal Rejuvenation for a Better Sex Life! Says Husband Is 'Not Complaining' Now

Jermaine Pennant's wife Alice Goodwin (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ex-Footballer, Jermaine Pennant's wife Alice Goodwin had the vaginal rejuvenation and is totally loving the procedure known to tighten vaginas. The gorgeous model her nether region muscle tightened up. Wife of the ex-footballer, she had given birth 11 years ago. However she opted for vaginal rejuvenation after she noticed "unwanted changes in her body", reports Daily Mail. Revealed her ex-footballer husband was 'not complaining' about the results The wife of former footballer Jermaine Pennant has shared her joy after undergoing vaginal rejuvenation, saying the 15-minute treatment has not only boosted her body confidence but her love life, too. Vaginal Scraping: New Surgical Procedure Includes 'scraping' out the Traces of Your Ex from Intimate Area! How Safe Is It?

Vaginal rejuvenation is not an uncommon treatment. And model Alice Goodwin is completely impressed by the results of the procedure. The beauty has over 335,000 followers on Instagram. She also lives with former Arsenal and Liverpool player Jermaine. She was lately not very happy with her sex life and hence opted for the non-surgical procedure. She confessed to Daily Mail that she noticed some changes with the laxity of her vaginal wall after giving birth to her now 11 years ago daughter. Vagina Highlighter, Vajacial + 4 Bizzare Vagina Trends from Social Media That Need to Stop Right Now!

Alice opted for FemiLift which is said to be a three 15-minute session treatment that can help rejuvenate her vagina. She had it at DD Clinical, Chester. The procedure cost ger £1500(1,39,022.74 Indian Rupee). "As a model I make my living by keeping in shape, but like all women, I found pregnancy really changed my body. I got so many compliments and likes on Instagram, but while I looked sexy on the outside, I was conscious that internally, as a woman, things could be better", she told FEMAIL.

She further said added: "There's too much of a taboo around women's vaginas and we need to be more open about it and what's available to improve our quality of life. Don't suffer in silence, I say.'

What is Vaginal Rejuvenation?

Vaginal rejuvenation is a procedure that is aimed to alter the way a vagina feels. Not only does it claim to tighten the vagina but also make it more sensitive, improving sex life. there are two types of vaginal rejuvenation, surgical and non-surgical, the most common type is non-surgical that is also known as Laser vaginal rejuvenation. It is known to reduce the size of the actual vaginal canal making you feel together down there. It is known to prevent urinary incontinence and prolapse. Using Laser technology, the inside of the vagina has a better blood supply and growth of tissue inside. Non-surgical vaginal laser rejuvenation has claimed to improve post-pregnancy and menopausal vaginal laxity.

Alice was quite impressed with the procedure and said to DailyMail "After doing my research I opted for FemiLift. It's basically vaginal muscle tightening using a simple, pain-free laser wand. I now feel fantastic inside and outside. And let's just say, Jermaine is not complaining!"