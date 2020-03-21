Cluster Headache Awareness Day 2020 Date: Significance of the Day That Creates Awareness on Impact of Headaches Occurring in Patterns

Cluster Headache (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Cluster Headache Awareness Day is observed on March 21 every year to raise awareness on the impact of cluster headache. Cluster headache is a primary headache disorder and the most common in the group of headache disorders called trigeminal autonomic cephalalgias. The term cluster headache comes from the fact that these attacks occur in groups, or 'clusters'. During a cluster cycle, severe headache attacks recur between 1-8 times per day. From Headache To Nausea, 7 Brain Cancer Symptoms You Should Never Ignore!

Cluster cycles can last for weeks or months and are usually separated by periods which usually last months or years. People who experience chronic cluster headache have no remission periods or last less than a month at a time. Cluster headache is said to be the most painful of all headaches. It has been described as 'burning', 'like a hot poker in the eye' and as 'suicide headache'. Treatments can make cluster headache attacks shorter and less severe. Medications can only reduce the number of cluster headaches you have. Fortunately, it is not rare and non-threatening.

March 21, 2016, marked the launch of the first Cluster Headache Awareness Day. an event aimed to educate and raise awareness of the impact and burden of this headache disorder. The day is supported by the European Headache Alliance, the patient group for headache disorders. During Cluster Headache Awareness Day in 2017, several activities including a meeting were organised in the European Parliament. In addition, the European Headache Alliance have launched a petition to ensure that all Cluster Headache Sufferers in Europe are offered a high standard of care.