COVID-19 Experiment Using Black Light Shows How Easily Coronavirus Can Spread in a Restaurant (Watch Viral Video)

An experiment aiming to show the quick spread of coronavirus using black light and a substance that glows in light at a restaurant setting is going viral. The video explains how one can contract coronavirus while being at a public place or at any social gathering. This video from Japan shows how convenient it is for the germs to be transferred from one person to the other amid the pandemic if people do not consider a potentially infected person around.

The experiment is said to have been conducted by the public broadcasting organization NHK in collaboration with health experts. In this viral video, you will be able to see 10 people coming into the restaurant. Among these people, an "infected" person is included too. The person is shown to carry germs in the form of the substance that glows in the dark. Now each one of them at that restaurant behaves like they normally would at a restaurant, without considering a potential contraction of the coronavirus or other germs. The buffet set requires people to go get their food, use the same ladle and also spread the virus in other ways.

At the end of the video, the participants are cast under black lights where the substance used as germs glows. Right from the food to utensils, faces and obviously hands of participants were "infected". Watch the viral video to understand better:

Recently, a similar video went viral where a Michigan nurse single-handedly explained how you are not using masks correctly. In a short video, she explained why it is essential to follow certain rules while covering your masks to go out. Using paint to explain the spread of the virus, in the viral video, she says if gloves are not used the right way it could lead to "cross-contamination". She explains how people wear gloves to supermarket and touch everything as they are wearing gloves.