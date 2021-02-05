It is important to keep your immune system strong as it helps keep diseases at bay. Despite knowing this, people put little effort in strengthening their immunity and follow their daily routine without keeping a check on their diet. There are few who fall for the marketing gimmicks of many brands and buy supplements that boast of building a strong immune system. Let's take a look at the list of vitamins, minerals that are micronutrients that you should have regularly to make your immune system strong. Foods That Boost Immune System: From Citrus Fruits to Spices, Here Are 7 Superfoods That Can Help Keep Diseases at Bay.

Supplements and tablets should always be the last option to source nutrients. Foods available around us that grow naturally come along with essential micronutrients. Let us take a look at vitamins and minerals necessary for strong immunity along with foods from which you can source these.

Five Micronutrients For Strong Immunity

1. Zinc - Zinc is anti-inflammatory in nature and responds well to immune system damage. Zinc actively participates in the formation of immune cells and is responsible for fighting disease pathogens. Zinc can be sourced from oysters, lean meats, poultry, baked beans and chickpeas.

2. Vitamin C - Vitamin C is one of the most vital micronutrients responsible for boosting immunity. It helps fight the free radicals that damage cells and cause oxidative stress. Bell peppers, papaya, oranges, kale, spinach, kiwi are a good source of vitamin C.

3. Vitamin E- Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that can help the body fight against infection. This micronutrient can be derived from almonds, hazelnuts, peanuts, sunflower seeds, broccoli and spinach.

4. Vitamin D - Vitamin D plays a crucial role in the activation of the immune system, whenever the body gets exposed to pathogens like viruses or bacteria. Vitamin D can be found in eggs, cod liver oil, milk and fatty fish like salmon.

5. Selenium - This micronutrient is effective in making the immune system strong and it even has the potential to slow the body’s over-active responses to certain aggressive forms of cancer. Selenium can be derived from foods like tuna, broccoli, garlic, barley and sardines.

Make the right choice of foods for your diet to keep healthy. Take proper consultation from a dietician or doctor for details about the intake of different vitamins and minerals.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

