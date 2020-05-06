Genius Strategies to Help You Cope with Anger and Frustration During COVID-19 Pandemic?

Stress (Image used for representational purpose only) (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Like millions of others, your life may have been turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic. It is natural to feel frustrated, threatened, stressed and angry. But if you feel strong resentment and anger each day, it can do more harm than good. Anger can hide deeper issues that make you feel disappointed and hurt. These strategies will help you cope with anger and underlying causes during these challenging times. Read till the end and stress on rule number two.

Calm Your Mind with Breath

Simple breathing techniques can help calm the body and mind. Take slow, deep breaths and make the exhalation longer than the inhalation. This will engage the parasympathetic branch of the nervous system, slowing the heart rate. You will notice an immediate difference after you take a couple of long breaths. Once your mind is calm, remind yourself that this is just a phase and it will pass.

Take Proper Actions

Now is the time to be clear about your priorities and spend your time in the best possible way. Your wise actions and prevent anxiety and relieve frustration, thus easing anger. Work From Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Professionals Complain of Stress, Insomnia, Anxiety.

Remember Everyone is Sailing in the Same Boat

When things get tough, remind yourself that the rest of the world is in the same situation as you. With a little empathy you will be able to be more at peace. Try this with someone you are arguing with across a dinner table or your neighbour and notice the remarkable effects.

Remind Yourself of the Good

Amid all the lows do not forget that there is dignity, kindness, and endurance. There are working long hours to get a grip on this pandemic, there are artists painting and dancers dancing, and families sharing a meal. All the while inside you, there exists your sincere efforts, and your love in all its forms. How to Stay Calm During COVID-19 Pandemic? Expert Tips to Diffuse Stress and Anxiety Related to Mental Health and Financial Insecurities During Lockdown.

Remember That You are Cared For

While being physically distanced from others, you can still recognise their interest and good wishes – whether it is a comment on Instagram or a smile from six-feet away. When you let yourself feel genuinely cared for, it can cause increased oxytocin activity in the brain, which will help rescue the stress and anger.

Let us stand with each other and if we are to survive and even thrive, we must not forget that we are in this together.