Home Remedy Of The Week: How to Use Baking Soda to Keep Constipation at Bay

The most common and irritating stomach related ailment that one does not wish for is constipation. In the worst scenarios, if the pain increases severely and it becomes a chronic condition, it can even lead to haemorrhoids. There are a lot of factors which lead to constipation problems like less intake of foods rich in fibre, regular eating of junk food, drinking less water and sleeping late. However, you can use some home remedies to keep constipation at bay and one such remedy is the use of baking soda. How Baking Soda Helps an Athlete During Exercise: All That You Should Know About the Effects of Sodium Bicarbonate on Training.

Constipation often occurs when the waste in the bowel moves too slowly. This gives the stool time to become hard and dry, which makes it harder to pass and causes severe abdominal pain. Baking soda has been used as an antacid for decades. Regularly drinking it with water can neutralize your stomach acid and can even prove to be a remedy for heartburn and indigestion. There are various laxative tablets available to treat this stomach ailment. However, its regular usage can make the situation worse in the long run. Home Remedy Of The Week: Pudina For Acidity and Heartburn; How Mint Leaves Can Cure Gas and Indigestion.

How Baking Soda Can Treat Constipation

By drinking baking soda mixed in lukewarm water, there can be ease in constipation, as it pulls water into your digestive tract and promotes muscle contractions. When it combines with stomach acid, baking soda also produces gas and causes you to burp. This can provide some relief from constipation. Drink the mixture of one teaspoon of baking soda and a quarter cup of lukewarm water first thing in the morning in an empty stomach to treat constipation problem.

Baking soda can help you provide relief from symptoms of constipation, but a person cannot solely depend on it to treat this problem. For smooth bowel movement and healthy digestive tract, it is necessary to perform at least thirty minutes of exercise daily and also regularly eat fibre rich fruits like oranges, papaya, muskmelon, etc. Needless to say, it is very important, to keep the body high on fluids and always stay hydrated for smooth digestion.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)