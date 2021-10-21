It’s the orange box that’s been trusted by generations. In fact, for more than 170 years, people have chosen pure, effective, safe, and affordable ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda for baking, cleaning, deodorizing, and personal care. No other product does more throughout your home. With just one box, you’ll get countless uses for just pennies.

ARM & HAMMER™ Pure Baking Soda, Fresh Box for Baking:

Discover the secret of ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda, the simple solution for a clean and fresh home. Baking soda is the most versatile product in your home and ARM & HAMMER™ is the most recognized brand in the world for baking soda. You know that baking soda is great for cooking and baking. Now, discover more than 100 ways to save time and money with Baking Soda, from cleaning your carpets to getting rid of pet odors, making laundry sparkle, creating inexpensive crafts for kids, and even enjoying a spa-worthy pedicure. Whether you need a quick solution for mopping dirty kitchen floors, a non-abrasive way to scrub bathroom countertops, or a chemical-free way to clean toys, furniture, pots and pans, we've got tips to make every room in your home shine and smell fresh. Put ARM & HAMMER™ to work all around your home! With its natural pure and gentle cleaning power, there isn't a place in your home where dirt and odors are safe.

Versatile, effective and affordable solution for over 170 years

Use for baking, cleaning, deodorizing and more

Free of harsh chemicals and gentle enough to use on many surfaces

Hundreds of uses like: Fresh Box for Baking

ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda Shaker

SHAKE, SHAKE, CLEAN.

America's #1 Trusted Baking Soda brand

Easy to use with free-flowing Baking Soda granules

Safe on stainless steel, ceramic and microwave surfaces

Water-resistant container with resealable lid

Resealable, moisture-resistant design ideal for storage in kitchen and bathroom

Explore some of the hundreds of Baking Soda uses for Baking, Cleaning, Deodorising, DIY Crafts, and more.

There can be infinite uses of the amazing ARM & HAMMERTM Baking Soda Shaker, we are sure you will get rid of other household cleaning products once you start learning and using the ARM & HAMMERTM Baking Soda Shaker uses and benefits.

At times, we too get surprised by our users telling us the varied other things they have used our favourite ARM & HAMMERTM Baking Soda to clean and have got astonishing results.

ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda Fridge-N-Freezer

Get Rid of Odors

If you are looking for freshening power, the ARM & HAMMER™ Fridge-n-Freezer Baking Soda provides you with what you need. The spill-proof design of the box helps you keep your food tasting like it should, fresh and fragrant for longer. It also comes with removable front and back panels that allow airflow through the box, without the messy and untidy spills. For best use, keep a box in your refrigerator, freezer or any enclosed place such as wardrobe, drawers and closets to eliminate moisture and uneasy odors.

This hard-working spill-proof box helps keep your food tasting as it should. The removable front and back panels let air flow through the box (without messy spills!) for maximum freshening power in your refrigerator, freezer, or any enclosed space where odors tend to linger (like your microwave and closets!). To keep everything fresh, make sure to change your ARM & HAMMER™ Fridge-n-Freezer Baking Soda box every 30 days.

The ARM & HAMMER™ Fridge-n-Freezer Baking Soda eliminates all the moisture odor from your wardrobes too, so you can get rid of those smelly clothes odor once placed in your wardrobes.

POP ONE IN TO STOP ODOR

FLO-THRU TECHNOLOGY: The only baking soda brand with Flo-Thru technology that has dual panel vents for maximum odor control

ABSORBS AND DEODORIZES: Helps food in fridge or freezer taste like it should by absorbing and deodorizing food odors

FRESH TASTING FOOD: Use a new box each month help food taste fresh – one for the fridge and one for the freezer

AMERICA’S NO.1 TRUSTED BAKING SODA BRAND: Pure and natural, free from harsh chemicals

Always get two: one for fridge, one for freezer

Absorbs and deodorizes food odor

Dual panel flow-through vents for max odor control

Helps keep food tasting fresh, longer For best results, replace every 30 days

For best results, replace every 30 days

