When was the last time you got yourself a massage? For most of us, it is almost like an era ago, before the pandemic, on a birthday treat or a splurge on vacation. But ask any ayurvedic practitioner the same question, and they will probably tell you "this morning." They are doing it in the comforts of their home and not shelling out hundreds at a spa. They practice Abhyanga, a soothing Ayurvedic massage at home, and here's how you can do it too.

What is Abhyanga?

Abhyanga is an ayurvedic full-body massage that uses warm massage oil to promote overall health and well-being. It involves massaging the body from head to toe with a herb-infused oil to help balance the doshas, or energies, in the body. Everybody has a different amount of each doshas in their bodies, and the massage can help balance them out for optimum health. Abhyanga helps with stress reduction and improves circulation. Although an Ayurveda massage practitioner, performs abhyanga, it's an easy practice to adopt at home. Monsoon Diet Tips From Ayurveda: What Are The Best Fruits, Vegetables and Oils For The Rains?

How to Give Yourself an Abhyanga Massage at Home?

Cannot go to the Ayurveda massage therapist? Here's how you can practice abhyanga massage on your own. From Snakes, Snails to Cactus These are Some of the Weirdest Body Massages Around the World.

Choose an oil that is tailored to your dominant doshas. For instance, sesame oil is good for vata-dominant, coconut or sunflower oil for pitta and those with high kapha do well with jojoba or almond oil. If you are not sure about your dosha, cold-pressed sesame oil or ghee can be safe bets. Now pour the oil into a glass bottle and warm it by placing that bottle into a mug or a bucket of hot water for a few minutes. As you heat up the oil, exfoliate your skin with a medium to firm bristled brush. Be sure to place a towel on the floor to prevent slipping. Now some oil into your palm, and use long strokes to apply it to each part of your body, moving away from your heart. Use circular strokes on elbows, knees, and other joints. Next, apply a small amount of the oil to your face and head and use circular strokes on your scalp. Pinch your ears gently. Let the oil absorb in your body for about five minutes and take a warm bath. Wait before you remove the oil with soap. Just let the warm water opens up your pores. Erotic Body Massages: From a HOT Boob Massage to Anus Rub, Ways to Fondle Erogenous Zones for an Intense Orgasm.

You can also play around with the ritual once you have mastered the basics. You can infuse the oil with your favourite essential oils, listen to calming music during the massage, light some candles and meditating before you rinse off. Do anything that helps you feel relaxed.

